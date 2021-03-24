VPD investigating 'suspicious' death

VISALIA — At 3:47 p.m. on March 18, officers were dispatched to a medical aid call in the 3200 block of West Coppola Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject was deceased. The death appeared suspicious, according to police, and violent crimes detectives were contacted to investigate further. An autopsy is scheduled for the subject. Until a cause of death can be determined, the investigation will continue. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Rob Meier at (559) 713-4211 or the Anonymous Line at (559) 713-4738.
