VPD awarded $270,000 grant from OTS
VPD awarded $270,000 grant from OTS

VISALIA — The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) grant will assist the Visalia Police Department’s efforts to reduce deaths and injuries on Visalia roads.

“It is important that we are at the forefront of traffic safety,” VPD Agt. Jacob Sorensen said. “This funding allows us to educate and enhance the safety of all residents.”

The one-year grant is for the 2021 federal fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.

The grant will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including:

  • Alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.
  • Awareness and education of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
  • Education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians.
  • Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of primary causes of crashes: excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs/signals, improper turning/lane changes.
  • Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speed, bicycle and pedestrian safety.
  • Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).
Kings County holds steady in red tier
News

Kings County holds steady in red tier

  • Updated

HANFORD — It’s been two weeks since Kings County moved into the red “Substantial” tier 2 in the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” and i…

