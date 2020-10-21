VPD arrests man for alleged vehicle tampering, burglary

VISALIA — On Oct. 15, at 10:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a subject inside the City of Visalia Corporation Yard located in the 300 block of N. Ben Maddox Way. Officers learned a subject gained access to the yard and had possibly removed property from a city vehicle.
Officers located Wesley Curtis, 33, nearby, allegedly in possession of stolen city property. Officers discovered Curtis had forced entry into a city vehicle and removed property.
Curtis was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for burglary, vehicle tampering, and possession of stolen property.
