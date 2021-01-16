VP Mike Pence, wife address crowds at NAS Lemoore

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE — Second Lady of the United States Karen Pence visited Naval Air Station Lemoore Saturday to honor military spouses and address some of the struggles they face.

“This is my last official event as Second Lady, and there isn’t anywhere I’d rather be,” Pence said, becoming emotional.

In September 2018, Pence launched an awareness campaign to elevate and encourage military spouses and has traveled throughout the country and world addressing military spouse employment challenges and solutions.

“It is so good to be back in strike fighter country with the best spouses in the nation,” said Pence, who last visited NASL in July 2019.

Pence said she wanted to pay a debt of gratitude to those she called the “home front heroes.”

“You are the military spouses and I know that you have made invaluable contributions to our nation,” she said. “I can say without a doubt that the strength of our nation does not just come from the people in uniform who fight to protect our freedom. The spouses and the families who serve right alongside them also make tremendous sacrifices to the greater benefit of our country.”

Pence is no stranger to the military. Her father was in the Air Force and she was born on McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas. Her father-in-law was in the Army, her son is a pilot in the Marine Corps and her son-in-law is a pilot stationed at NASL.

Pence and husband, Vice President Mike Pence landed at NAS Lemoore shortly before 2 p.m.

The two took the stage together, with Karen Pence introducing the Vice President, before exiting to give her own speech at a different location on the base.