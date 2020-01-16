HANFORD — The Project Homeless Connect event in Hanford is just one week away and volunteers are still needed.
Project Homeless Connect is a one-day, one-stop shop for people who are currently experiencing homelessness or are at-risk of homelessness. During the event, they can find the immediate, on-site services they need at one centralized location.
Every January, the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance coordinates several Project Homeless Connect events across the bi-county region, including in Hanford, Porterville, Tulare and Visalia. This will be the 12th year the events have been held in the region.
This year’s event in Hanford will take place from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 380 E. Ivy St. The event is expected to help hundreds of people in Hanford.
Project Homeless Connects offers meals, clothing and vital services like medical, dental and vision care to those who attend. It also offers vaccines, pet services, free haircuts, veteran’s services, employment opportunities, housing opportunity information, among other services.
According to the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance, 693 people were served during the multiple 2019 Project Homeless Connect events — 171 of which were helped in Hanford.
The Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance is the local continuum of care for the area, meaning federal funding is funneled through the organization to be used for leasing and rental assistance for the homeless.
Officials said the event is also an opportunity to count the number of individuals who are homeless, which is necessary to receiving the proper amount of funding to address housing issues.
Project Homeless Connect is still in need of volunteers for the event. Volunteers are needed in the following areas:
- Hospitality – welcome and support other volunteers and vendors.
- Registration – collect information from clients, determine eligibility for participation and identify services needed.
- Food servers – serve clients their meals and drinks, and clean afterwards.
- Service router – escort participants to resource booths and assist them with accessing services.
- Pet sitting – pet sitting for participants who are pet owners and have no place to leave their pets while attending the event.
- Exit – conduct an exit interview on all participants upon their departure.
- General volunteer
