Volunteers make stockings, hats for newborns
HANFORD — Christmas has arrived early for parents welcoming newborns at the Adventist Health Hanford Birth Center. Not only have they welcomed new bundles of joy into the world, but those bundles of joy are being wrapped in Christmas stockings and caps.

This long-standing Christmas tradition is made possible thanks to the efforts of the Adventist Health Needle Inn volunteers, who sew each stocking and crochet each cap with care and love.

This year, the volunteers made 245 stockings and 216 caps.

Nadine Rose loves to sew and became a Needle Inn volunteer many years ago. This year she was able to sew around 130 stockings.

“I was glad we had stockings for them this year,” she said.

The Needle Inn and other services in the Adventist Health volunteer program are temporarily on hold due to the pandemic, but when she found out that there wouldn’t be anyone to make the stockings this year, Rose said she decided to see what she could do.

Rose said she was able to take the material home, cut the pieces, put them together and sew most of them at home this year.

“It was fun,” Rose said. “It’s easy if you know how to sew.”

Mary Alice Spoelstra has been a Needle Inn volunteer for over 20 years now, crocheting things like doilies, blankets, hats and booties, and has crocheted the Christmas hats for around the past five years.

Although she has to take more breaks due to arthritis, Spoelstra was still able to crochet around 200 hats.

“I love to crochet,” Spoelstra said. “I’ve been crocheting since I was a little girl.”

Rose and Spoelstra said they greatly enjoy the time they’ve spent at the Needle Inn and miss seeing their friends.

“It’s real nice,” Spoelstra said. “I love to do it and be with my friends.”

They both said they hope to be able to go back as soon as possible.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

