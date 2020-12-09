You are the owner of this article.
Visit ‘Winter Wonderland’ this weekend
top story

Visit ‘Winter Wonderland’ this weekend

Winter-Wonderland
Tulare County Sheriff's Office

VISALIA — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and the TCSO PAL Program invite parents to bring their children to a drive-thru "Winter Wonderland" this weekend.

The free event will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 11-13) at the TCSO headquarters parking lot, 833 S. Akers St. in Visalia.

The Winter Wonderland will be a giant no-contact holiday light display featuring tens of thousands of lights, 75 inflatables, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there each night. Children are invited to drop off letters to Santa in a mailbox in Santa’s Village at the end of Winter Wonderland.

This year, the department is also collecting unwrapped toys for CASA kids (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and welcome attendees to drop off toys in collection boxes located at the beginning of Winter Wonderland next to the giant inflatable Nutcrackers.

