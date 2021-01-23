Visit Visalia to host virtual ‘Fireside Chat’ on national parks

VISALIA — Visit Visalia is excited to announce they will host a “Fireside Chat” with special guests Superintendent Clay Jordan, of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson, of Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument. The virtual event will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 27. It is free to attend and is open to the public, though registration is required.
Outdoor enthusiasts interested in learning more about the parks and forest are invited to join the conversation. Attendees will hear updates on the parks and forest and will learn from park leadership what to expect when traveling to these areas in 2021. The program includes an opportunity to “chat” with the superintendent and forest supervisor in a Q&A format.
“The Fireside Chat is a great way for travelers to be inspired and to hear directly from park and forest leadership about future plans for these beautiful public lands” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director for Visit Visalia. “We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity and encourage people to attend.”
The event follows "National Plan for Vacation Day" (Jan. 26), a day set aside to remind people to make their vacation plans. According to travel expert Samantha Brown, American workers left an average of 33% of their paid time off on the table last year.
Visit Visalia hopes the Fireside Chat will inspire attendees to make plans to travel when they feel ready. This event allows park enthusiasts to connect with these public lands virtually for those not able to visit in person due to pandemic.
The Fireside Chat is open to the public at no charge. While attendance is free, advanced registration is required. Attendees can find the link to register on our website calendar page
Visalia, California is known as “the gateway to the Sequoias.” Located near the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, it is the most robust city near Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks. The destination allows visitors to experience the adventure of the National Parks, while also dining at unique, on-trend restaurants, experiencing craft breweries and enjoying art, shopping and dining.
Visit Visalia is a collaboration of the Visalia Tourism Marketing District and the Visalia Convention and Visitors Bureau (VCVB) dedicated to marketing, advertising, public relations and other promotional efforts that inspire travel to the City of Visalia. Visit Visalia works closely with local lodging properties, restaurants and attractions to foster interest in Visalia as a year-round destination for leisure, family, and meeting and convention travelers. For more information about Visit Visalia go to www.VisitVisalia.com and follow Visit Visalia on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.
About Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
These two parks, which lie side by side in the southern Sierra Nevada in Central California, preserve prime examples of nature’s size, beauty, and diversity. Nearly 2 million visitors from across the U.S. and the world visit these parks to see the world’s largest trees (by volume), grand mountains, rugged foothills, deep canyons, vast caverns, the highest point in the lower 48 states, and more. Learn more at http://www.nps.gov/seki.
