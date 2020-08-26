You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Visalia PD swears in new officer
1 comment

Visalia PD swears in new officer

  • Updated
  • 1

VISALIA — On Monday, Captain Candido Alvarez swore in Visalia Police Department’s newest officer, Sergio Pineda, on behalf of Chief Salazar. Officer Pineda received his Associate of Science degree in Administration of Justice-Law Enforcement from the College of the Sequoias in 2013.

After college, Officer Pineda joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served as Military Police and Marine Security Guard for five years.

Officer Pineda graduated from the Tulare-Kings Police Academy on July 15 and was pinned by his mother, Maria Serrano.

1 comment

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jesse R. Boyce
Obituaries

Jesse R. Boyce

Jesse R. Boyce February 18, 1949-August 15, 2020On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Jesse R. Boyce lost his long battle with pancreatic cancer. He p…

Reba Robbins
Obituaries

Reba Robbins

Reba Robbins December 26, 1936  August 11, 2020Born in Webbers Falls, OK to Joe and Josiphine Ramer. Reba moved, to California and at the age …

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt
Obituaries

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt

Gilbert Manuel BettencourtAugust 30, 1943 July 28, 2020On July 28, 2020, we received the great shock of Gilbert Manuel Bettencourts untimely d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News