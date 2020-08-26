Visalia PD swears in new officer

VISALIA — On Monday, Captain Candido Alvarez swore in Visalia Police Department’s newest officer, Sergio Pineda, on behalf of Chief Salazar. Officer Pineda received his Associate of Science degree in Administration of Justice-Law Enforcement from the College of the Sequoias in 2013.
After college, Officer Pineda joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served as Military Police and Marine Security Guard for five years.
Officer Pineda graduated from the Tulare-Kings Police Academy on July 15 and was pinned by his mother, Maria Serrano.
