Visalia PD search for unidentified shooting suspect
Visalia PD search for unidentified shooting suspect

VISALIA — On Tuesday, at 9:44 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting that had just happened in the 4000 block of West Whitendale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, they said. 

The investigation revealed that two males were involved in a verbal altercation prior to the alleged shooting. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, police said, and remains unidentified at this time. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116 or the anonymous tip line at 713-4738.

