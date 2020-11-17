You have permission to edit this article.
Visalia PAL presents "Virtual" Resolution 5K Run
Visalia PAL presents "Virtual" Resolution 5K Run

  Updated
Visalia PAL presents "Virtual" Resolution 5K Run
Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — The fifth annual Visalia PAL Resolution 5K has been changed to a "virtual" race due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A virtual race is a race that can be run (or walked) from any location a person chooses. The virtual race can be ran, jogged, or walked on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, at the gym or on the track (or even at another race). Participants get to run their own race, at their own pace, and time it themselves.

Participants will receive a medal, bib, and shirt that can be claimed during one of three packet pickup days or shipped directly to participants after the event. The proceeds raised will fund PAL kids attending PAL Honor Camp next June, and the boxing and bike repair programs. Police Officers staff the week-long camp allowing up to 50 students grades fourth through 12th to experience exciting outdoor activities at California Lions Camp.

