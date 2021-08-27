A Visalia-based engineering consulting firm has made its mark across Central California and is now looking to open up a location in Hanford.
The decision to branch out into Kings County, VP and principal engineer Matt Ainley said, was a natural step to take, considering their body of work in the area and employment of local talent.
“We’ve already — historically since we started in 2008 — we’ve been doing a lot of work in Kings County, and in Hanford and Lemoore and other areas around here, especially with water, and the ag and dairy side,” Ainley said. “We also hired quite a few engineers and graduates from Hanford and Lemoore, and so we… felt like the timing was right to invest in the community here and get a branch office going.”
Some of the firm's local project include helping to create bio gas digesters, Solar panels off of the Avenal cut-off road and State Route 41, dairy modifications, subdivisions in Hanford, and the designing of apartments.
Ainley said they were looking at using the old Bastille building as a possible office building. However, it was eventually decided that the layout didn’t match the needs that 4Creeks has, and are now looking at several other locations in Hanford.
“There are a few different options that we’re weighing,” he said. “We prefer to be Downtown — that’s ... how we love to invest in a community, but we’re looking at various options right now."
4Creeks has already started making overtures to the Hanford community, including participation in the previous Thursday Night Market Place in Civic Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.