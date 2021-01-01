Vie-Del acquires Constellation's grape lines

FRESNO — Vie-Del Company (Vie-Del), the oldest family-owned grape processor and supplier of bulk juices, concentrates, brandy, wine and spirits in California, announced this week the completion of the acquisition of the Canandaigua Concentrate High-Color Concentrate (HCC) and standard grape concentrate business lines from Constellation Brands U.S. Operations, Inc. (CBUSO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Constellation Brands, Inc. (Constellation). The transaction was approved by the Federal Trade Commission on Dec. 23, 2020. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition is comprised of the Canandaigua Concentrate MegaNatural HCC, Mega Purple and Mega Red, and standard grape concentrates, which will be incorporated under the Vie-Del Company brand. Additionally, the acquisition included certain intellectual property, inventory, goodwill, interests in certain contracts and other assets.
“The Canandaigua Concentrate acquisition enhances our already expansive lines of grape juice concentrates and takes Vie-Del into the High-Color Concentrate business with immense opportunity for growth,” said Dianne S. Nury, President of Vie-Del. “Our team of specialists will continue to serve our industry partners, existing and new, with quality products to fuel their growth and the same personalized business approach our family-owned company has delivered for the past 70 years.”
The acquisition expands Vie-Del’s product offerings and solidifies the company as a leading supplier of High-Color and standard grape concentrates in North America. Together with Vie-Del’s existing concentrate business, these new capabilities will further enhance the company’s ability to serve the needs of the marketplace – domestically and internationally, according to a release. This is complemented by Vie-Del’s other products that include wine, brandy, grape and fruit spirits, purée and custom fruit concentrates, natural wine flavors and wine reductions. To support this growth, Vie-Del is embarking on a multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art facility expansion in the heart of California’s agribusiness region, Fresno County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!