Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence to visit NAS Lemoore

LEMOORE — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are set to visit Naval Air Station Lemoore this weekend.

The vice president is expected to speak to sailors at the base Saturday about the Trump administration's foreign policy achievements, while the second lady will highlight employment solutions for military spouses.

Pence and his wife last visited Lemoore in July 2019, when the vice president gave a speech at Doug and Julie Freitas and Sons Farms in Lemoore about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The second lady spoke to military spouses at the base during that same trip and also visited downtown Hanford. In September 2018, she launched an awareness campaign to elevate and encourage military spouses and has been traveling throughout the country and world addressing military spouse employment challenges and solutions.

