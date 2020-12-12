Veterans Corner: Kings County Veterans Services is open

Here in the midst of the holiday Season, my wish is that all will remain safe and healthy as we transition into the new year. I believe while 2020 has been one of the most difficult years in recent memory, the axiom “Necessity is the mother of invention,” has never rung more true and has demanded we think outside the box and develop alternative ways of serving our veterans’ needs.
This issue of Veterans Corner is dedicated to reassuring you that Kings County Veterans Services Office remains in operation and is ready and able to assist veterans and their families in accessing their many benefits. While it is true our lobby remains closed to the public due to COVID-related protocols, please know my team is hard at work here at the office and remotely. My highly talented staff, in concert with CALVET, our state association and our benefits management software-provider, has adapted to the situation and developed procedures, which have enabled us to perform all previous services via internet, email, regular mail and fax, with the exception of issuing our local ID cards.
The Kings County Veterans Service Office can complete the DMV Veteran Status Verification Form for the Veteran Designation on your California driver’s license. Contact Scott Holwell if you would like to receive periodic veteran’s information by email.
There are many state and federal benefits and programs available to veterans and their dependents. To determine if you are eligible for any of these benefits, call or visit our office. We can and will assist you in completing all required application forms. You can get information on the Web from the Kings County Veterans Service Office webpage at www.countyofkings.com/vets.
Scott Holwell, retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer, is the Veterans Service Officer for Kings County. Send your questions to the Veterans Service Office, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230; call (559)852-2669; or e-mail scott.holwell@co.kings.ca.us.
