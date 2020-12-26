Veterans Corner: Automobile and special adaptive equipment grants

Financial assistance, in the form of a grant, is available to purchase a new or used automobile to accommodate a Veteran with certain disabilities that resulted from an injury or disease incurred or aggravated during active military service. The grant may also be paid if disabilities are a result of medical treatment, examination, vocational rehabilitation, or compensated work therapy provided by the VA.
The grant is paid directly to the seller of the automobile for the total price (up to $21,488) of the automobile. The Veteran may only receive the automobile grant once in his/her lifetime.
The Veteran must have one of the following disabilities to qualify for the automobile grant: Loss, or permanent loss of use, of one or both feet; Loss, or permanent loss of use of one or both hands; Permanent impairment of vision in both eyes to a certain degree; or a severe burn injury; Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
Those qualified for the automobile grant, and those with ankylosis (immobility of the joint) of one or both knees or hips resulting from an injury or disease incurred or aggravated by active military service may also qualify for the adaptive equipment grant. Adaptive equipment includes, but is not limited to, power steering, power windows, power seats, and special equipment necessary to assist the eligible person into and our of the vehicle. The adaptive equipment grant may be paid more than once and it may be paid to either the seller or the Veteran. Our office is available to answer any questions you may have and assist you with any claims for benefits.
The Kings County Veterans Service Office can complete the DMV Veteran Status Verification Form for the California Veteran Designation on your driver’s license and also issues Veteran I.D. cards to honorably discharged veterans. Contact Scott Holwell if you would like to receive periodic veteran’s information by email.
There are many state and federal benefits and programs available to veterans and their dependents. To determine if you are eligible for any of these benefits, visit or call our office. We can and will assist you in completing all required application forms. You can get information on the Web from the Kings County Veterans Service Office webpage at www.countyofkings.com/vets.
Scott Holwell, retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer, is the Deputy Veterans Service Officer for Kings County. Send your questions to the Veterans Service Office, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230; call (559)852-2669; or e-mail scott.holwell@co.kings.ca.us.
