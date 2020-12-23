Vehicle pursuit ends in two arrests

VISALIA — On Dec. 18, at 2:38 a.m, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Whitendale Avenue and Woodland Street, but the vehicle failed to yield. A pursuit was initiated.
An officer successfully deployed stop sticks however, the vehicle continued to drive with disabled front tires. The pursuit was discontinued after the driver traveled southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 99.
At approximately 3 a.m., the same vehicle was located near Traver, California where it had become disabled. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, officers took Jessica Lockwood, 29, and Tracy Wooster, 27, into custody. Lockwood was booked for felony evading and an outstanding felony warrant. Wooster was booked for outstanding warrants.
