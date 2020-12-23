You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle pursuit ends in two arrests
0 comments
top story

Vehicle pursuit ends in two arrests

  • 0

VISALIA — On Dec. 18, at 2:38 a.m, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Whitendale Avenue and Woodland Street, but the vehicle failed to yield. A pursuit was initiated.

An officer successfully deployed stop sticks however, the vehicle continued to drive with disabled front tires. The pursuit was discontinued after the driver traveled southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 99.

At approximately 3 a.m., the same vehicle was located near Traver, California where it had become disabled. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, officers took Jessica Lockwood, 29, and Tracy Wooster, 27, into custody. Lockwood was booked for felony evading and an outstanding felony warrant. Wooster was booked for outstanding warrants.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Janis Taylor Junell
Obituaries

Janis Taylor Junell

Janis Junell left her earthly home Friday morning December 11 after a battle with Alzheimers disease complicated by Covid-19. Jan was born in …

Ted Hernandez
Obituaries

Ted Hernandez

The essence of a life well-lived is one filled with respect and love. Ted had that, and more. He dedicated his life to protecting and serving …

Donald Gene Workman
Obituaries

Donald Gene Workman

  • Updated

Donald Gene Workman was born on Oct. 12, 1932 to Clarence and Oma Workman in Pawnee City, NE. He was the second child with 3 siblings. The fam…

Randolph (Randy) Davis
Obituaries

Randolph (Randy) Davis

Randolph (Randy) Davis (78), passed away on December 12, 2020, in Hanford, CA. He died from complications related to pneumonia. Randy was born…

Kathleen Ann Sarco
Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Sarco

Kathleen was born on June 29th 1948 in Selma Ca. She received her angel wings unexpectedly on December 13th 2020.

Donald Lee McKinney
Obituaries

Donald Lee McKinney

If you tried to describe Don McKinney to somebody you might think of John Wayne for his natural swagger or Will Rogers for his wit and charm a…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News