Valley women’s shelters receive 850 self-care kits
Valley women’s shelters receive 850 self-care kits

women's shelters donations

Bank of America employees donated 850 women’s self-care kits, containing a total of 18,773 feminine hygiene items to women's shelters around the Valley Tuesday.

HANFORD —  As the pandemic continues, local women and family shelters have seen increased demand as many cities have experienced surges in domestic violence. Victims of domestic violence often have to flee their homes with little or nothing, forcing them to live without basic necessities like undergarments and feminine hygiene products.

One local Bank of America employee, Ashley McIntosh, made it her mission to ensure women shelters across the Central Valley were stocked with supplies these women need. For the second year in a row, she has led the bank’s employee donation campaign to reach five shelters across the Central Valley – this year virtually through online donations – with more than 170 local BofA employees and their families helping to assemble donated items into kits as well as contributing handwritten notes of encouragement. The volunteers even heard from a domestic violence survivor about her needs and how she recovered.

The result is 850 women’s self-care kits, containing a total of 18,773 feminine hygiene items, along with shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other personal care items, which will be distributed to: Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno, Family Services of Tulare County, Barbara Seville Women’s Shelter in Hanford, Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault in Bakersfield and RISE in San Luis Obispo.

