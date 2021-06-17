As much of the West bakes in high temperatures, the Valley is projected to see more intense heat through the weekend.
The National Weather Service has forecast triple digit temperatures in the Valley through Sunday as high temperatures and stress on the power grid continue.
While high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday did not break heat records in Hanford — sitting at 111 and 110 respectively — Friday's projected high of 109 would break the record of 104 for that date, according to the NWS.
Hanford and Lemoore have cooling centers open at the Longfield Center and Lemoore Recreation Center respectively, for residents to get out of the extreme temperatures.
Hanford Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert said their center is open for any community member to sit in the air conditioning for free. He said while they provide cooling and light activities, the center is very lightly used by the community, but required for safety purposes.
“I don’t know if it’s that people don’t know about the center or just have other means to cool, but it is available to the community,” Albert said.
Information about Hanford’s center can be found through social media or on the City’s website.
Meanwhile on Thursday, the California Independent System Operator announced its first Flex Alert power conservation recommendation for the year with a second alert issued for Friday.
The alert took effect Thursday afternoon and asked power users to voluntarily limit power usage between 5 and 10 p.m. to maintain grid stability.
To conserve energy, ISO asks power consumers to turn air conditioning units to 78 degrees or higher, if one’s health allows, avoid using major appliances and turn off lights.
“We certainly know from experience, including last August and September, that Californians can make a huge difference in helping maintain overall grid stability by taking these very straight-forward and pragmatic steps to help conserve,” said ISO President Elliot Mainzer.
Mainzer said the ISO issued the alert when they determined, via demand and supply forecasts, the grid would see a modest 300 megawatt shortage Thursday. Grid operators believed rotating power outages could be avoided with voluntary conservation.
Friday's Flex Alert will occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The organization recommends preparing before power conservation takes effect, including pre-cooling your home, closing window coverings, as well as running major appliances and charging electronics and electronic vehicles ahead of time.
Pacific Gas and Electric also recommends turning air conditioning off when no one is at home and using fans for cooling when possible.
