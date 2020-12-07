Valley region under stay at home orders

HANFORD — On Dec. 3, the state of California announced a regional stay at home order in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, curb hospitalization rates and prevent overwhelming Intensive Care Unit capacity.
Effective Dec. 5, regions with less than 15% available ICU capacity have 24 hours to implement further modifications and closures as defined within the order. The order instructs residents to stay at home as much as possible to limit mixing with other households that can lead to COVID-19 spread. However, it allows access to, and travel for, critical services and also allows outdoor activities to preserve residents’ physical and mental health.
According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, available ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region, which includes Kings County, fell to 8.6% on Saturday, meeting the trigger criterion.
The following changes went into effect in the region just before midnight on Sunday:
- Gatherings of any size with people outside an individual household are prohibited;
- Adherence to physical distancing and 100% masking in public spaces, critical infrastructure and all other industries.
As part of the order, the following sectors must close:
- Indoor and outdoor playgrounds.
- Indoor recreational facilities, including gyms and fitness centers.
- Hair salons, barbershops and personal care services, including esthetic and skin care services, electrology, nail services, tattoo and piercing facilities and massage services.
- Museums, zoos and aquariums.
- Movie theaters.
- Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries.
- Family entertainment centers.
- Cardrooms and satellite wagering.
- Limited services, such as laundromats/dry cleaners, auto repair shops, car washes, landscapers, door-to-door services and sales, pet grooming and dog walking.
- • Live audience sports.
Some of the sectors listed were already closed under Kings County’s “Widespread” purple tier assignment.
The following sectors must adopt additional modifications in addition to 100% masking and physical distancing:
- Outdoor recreational facilities – outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.
- Retail and shopping centers – indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
- Hotels and lodging – open for critical infrastructure support only.
- Restaurants – allow only for take-out or delivery.
- Offices – remote only, except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.
- Places of worship and political expression – outdoor services only.
- Entertainment production, including professional sports – allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.
The following sectors are allowed to remain open when remote working is not possible, with appropriate preventative measures including 100% masking and physical distancing:
- Critical infrastructure.
- Schools.
- Non-urgent medical and dental care.
- Child care and pre-K.
Health officials said regular testing continues to be critical to curb the spread and has an impact on tier assignment. Free testing services are available throughout Kings County seven days a week. For the current schedule and locations visit www.kingscovidinfo.com and click on “Kings County: Free Mobile Testing Site Schedule.”
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
