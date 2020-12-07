Valley region under stay at home orders

HANFORD — On Dec. 3, the state of California announced a regional stay at home order in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, curb hospitalization rates and prevent overwhelming Intensive Care Unit capacity.

Effective Dec. 5, regions with less than 15% available ICU capacity have 24 hours to implement further modifications and closures as defined within the order. The order instructs residents to stay at home as much as possible to limit mixing with other households that can lead to COVID-19 spread. However, it allows access to, and travel for, critical services and also allows outdoor activities to preserve residents’ physical and mental health.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, available ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region, which includes Kings County, fell to 8.6% on Saturday, meeting the trigger criterion.

The following changes went into effect in the region just before midnight on Sunday:

Gatherings of any size with people outside an individual household are prohibited;

Adherence to physical distancing and 100% masking in public spaces, critical infrastructure and all other industries.

As part of the order, the following sectors must close: