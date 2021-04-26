Valley leaders reflect on genocide

HANFORD — Valley lawmakers have issued statements in recognition of the 106th anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide, with Hanford’s representative in Congress thanking the Biden administration for formally recognizing it — the first sitting president to do so.
“Today we remember the over one million ethnic Armenians who were brutally and systemically murdered during the First World War,” said State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger). “In order for justice and healing to occur, there must be truth and accountability. I call on others to join me in solidarity with members of the Armenian community, who mourn in remembrance today.”
On Saturday, the world remembered the date that officially marked the start of the Armenian Genocide in 1915, which was perpetrated against Armenians living within the Ottoman Empire. It is believed that approximately 1 million Armenians were killed.
Since then, American presidents have avoided using the term “genocide” to refer to the massacres. However, President Joe Biden broke with that norm.
"Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," he said in a statement on Saturday.
This statement was met with scorn by the Turkish government, but is being praised by Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford), who serves as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues. Valadao and over 100 of his colleagues sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide ahead of the anniversary.
“The Armenian-American community has been steadfast in their efforts to see their pain recognized, and I am honored to have done my part in seeing the United States formally acknowledge the Armenian Genocide at last,” Valadao said. “This tragedy at the hands of the Ottoman Empire must never be forgotten, and it is encouraging to know the voices dedicated to preserving the memories of those lost have finally been heard.”
“On behalf of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Fresno, we want to congratulate Pres. Joe Biden for his courageous historic decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide on the 106th anniversary, which coincides with April 24, 2021,” Berj K. Apkarian, Honorary Honsul for the Republic of Armenia in the Central Valley said.
Apkarian also stated that the recognition sends a powerful message about standing up to crimes against humanity not only towards Armenians, but towards all peoples.
