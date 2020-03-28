Valley Children's announces new residency class on National Match Day

MADERA — Valley Children’s Pediatric Residency Program, Affiliated with Stanford University School of Medicine, announced its newest residency class on national Match Day last Friday, when medical students around the country found out where they will train for at least the next three years.

“Match Day is a day where Valley Children’s joins the rest of the nation in celebrating and recognizing the new doctors who will be joining our pediatric medical team,” says Dr. Jolie Limon, Valley Children’s Chief of Pediatrics and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “While we did not have an in-person celebration this year, it’s still such an important next step in the medical journey and we want to take the time to welcome this remarkable group of new physicians and future pediatricians as they begin the next phase in their education.”

Over the last several months, a panel of Valley Children’s representatives, including pediatric specialists, nurses, social workers and pharmacists, interviewed candidates from around the country.