Valley Children's announces new residency class on National Match Day

MADERA — Valley Children’s Pediatric Residency Program, Affiliated with Stanford University School of Medicine, announced its newest residency class on national Match Day last Friday, when medical students around the country found out where they will train for at least the next three years.
“Match Day is a day where Valley Children’s joins the rest of the nation in celebrating and recognizing the new doctors who will be joining our pediatric medical team,” says Dr. Jolie Limon, Valley Children’s Chief of Pediatrics and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “While we did not have an in-person celebration this year, it’s still such an important next step in the medical journey and we want to take the time to welcome this remarkable group of new physicians and future pediatricians as they begin the next phase in their education.”
Over the last several months, a panel of Valley Children’s representatives, including pediatric specialists, nurses, social workers and pharmacists, interviewed candidates from around the country.
“As the only healthcare network in the Central Valley dedicated exclusively to caring for children, we serve a large and diverse patient population,” says Dr. Karla Au Yeung, Valley Children's Pediatric Residency Program Director. “This, in addition to a highly engaged faculty and innovative curriculum, creates a superb educational environment where our residents have ample opportunity to experience rotations that cater to their individual interests including primary care, advocacy, medical education, leadership and quality improvement.”
This year’s residency students make up the fourth graduating class from Valley Children’s residency pediatric program and includes three doctors who rotated at Valley Children’s as medical students, seven who are from California and one local to the Central Valley. The members of the 2023 class are:
- Brandon Ang, DO, Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine: From Fremont, CA, has published numerous research projects in gastroenterology
- Sarah Benke, DO, Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine: From Sunnyvale, CA, and Boulder, CO, has a background in research and community outreach
- Kelly Hady, MD, Morehouse School of Medicine: From Johns Creek, GA, US Army Medical Department Health Professional Scholarship Program Recipient
- Maryam Hockley, MD, MPH University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix: From Phoenix, AZ, developed interactive curriculum on naloxone prescribing
- Erin Hoyt, MD, University of Queensland School of Medicine: From Clovis, CA, is extremely active in community volunteering and has presented on indigenous health
- Soojung Krystal Jin, MD, Loma Linda University School of Medicine: From Glendale, CA, has a passion for teaching
- Mariel Marquez, MD, University of California, Davis, School of Medicine: From Puebla, Mexico, is actively involved in student-run clinics for gender health and IV drug use
- Youmna Moufarrej, MD, Louisiana State University Health Shreveport: From Shreveport, LA, is involved in international medicine in Kenya and a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society
- Harrold Navea, MD, California Northstate University College of Medicine: From Sacramento, CA, involved with family-centered rounds, quality improvement projects and frenectomy research
- Peter Nguyen, MD, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine: From Santa Ana, CA, has a passion for and background in research
- Maisie O’Meara, MD, University of Nebraska College of Medicine: From Lexington, NE, is committed to volunteerism and global health
- Rosalie Perrot, MD, California Northstate University College of Medicine: From Rocklin, CA, has a background in research programs studying GABA type A receptors
- Angela Pflugrath, DO, Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine: From Cincinnati, OH, is passionate about volunteering in community activities and is a former professional distance runner
In addition to Valley Children’s affiliation with Stanford University School of Medicine, the pediatric residency program also features partnerships with hospitals and medical groups throughout the area. Valley Children’s residents will have the opportunity for rotations at partner locations – including Kaiser Permanente and Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno – and local pediatricians’ offices.
The Valley Children’s residency program is nationally accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The ACGME is a nonprofit council that oversees graduate medical training programs in hospitals throughout the country.
Valley Children’s Pharmacy Residency Program also welcomed four postgraduate year one (PGY1) residents. These residents include:
- Renzio Apostol, California Health Sciences University College of Pharmacy: From Fresno, CA, is excited about opportunities to serve critical care patients and work in emergency medicine
- Drew Dieckmann, St. Louis College of Pharmacy: From DeWitt, IA, is interested in neonatology and infectious diseases
- Heather Goossen, University of California San Francisco: From Fresno, CA, is determined to become a pediatric pharmacist and serve the children of the Central Valley
- Alyssa Nakaguchi, Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences: From Fresno, CA, is determined to practice in the Central Valley area to serve the community where she grew up
Match Day selections are coordinated by the National Residency Match Program, a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair method for residency placements.
