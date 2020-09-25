'Valentine in the Morning' coming to Soft Rock 98.9

FRESNO — Soft Rock 98.9, known as the “Valley’s Feel Good Station,” welcomes “Valentine in the Morning” to the morning program lineup.
The popular syndicated morning show, which is based out of Los Angeles, will make its move to the Fresno market and broadcast weekdays from 5-9 a.m.
The “Valentine in the Morning” show is unlike other programs on the air. Valentine, along with his co-hosts Jillian Escoto, Kevin Manno and the rest of the crew, find a way to connect with their listeners daily.
They have an honest and open approach to current events, life, relationships and more — with celebrity interviews and fun challenges like the "Battle of the Sexes” and “What’s That Noise.”
“We’re excited to welcome Valentine, Jill and Kevin to Soft Rock 98.9,” said Steve Darnell, market president for iHeartMedia Fresno. “Now more than ever we all need content that puts a smile on our face and a healthy dose of laughter in our mornings and ‘Valentine in the Morning’ brings that upbeat feeling to listeners throughout the week.”
As part of the program change, on-air personality Teri-Ann Schlesser will move to middays, effective immediately.
