Congressman David Valadao (CA-22) has led several members of the California Republican congressional delegation in writing a letter to President Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The lawmakers are urging that impediments to the Delta pump operations to ensure the conservation of rain water across the state be waived, and are demanding that Biden and Newsom prioritize water storage projects that would help the state better prepare for future storms.
The Congressman was joined by fellow California Reps Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), John Duarte (CA-13), Ken Calvert (CA-41), Jay Obernolte (CA-23) and Tom McClintock (CA-05).
One of the main concerns listed in the letter is the reported amount of wasted fresh water due to the Delta Pump. From Oct. 1, 2021 to Jan. 8, it’s been reported that over 8.5 million acre-feet of inflow water to the Delta has been sent into the ocean.
With current storm conditions, the Delta is reporting an inflow of 180,000 acre-feet of water per day. Due to California’s current drought restrictions many water pumps that are currently in place to deliver water to communities across the state have been regulated in their pumping capacities, limiting the amount of water that many California residents have access to.
“The recent atmospheric river events have drenched the entire state of California, with rainfall totals 400-600 percent above average values, exceeding 10 inches in some areas of the state. Moreover, atmospheric models indicate that California faces an elevated likelihood of additional atmospheric river activity in the coming days. The ground is now saturated, meaning rain will manifest almost entirely as runoff through the Delta”
The lawmakers' urgency lies in the catastrophic effects of the state’s ongoing drought. By urging the administrations to ease regulations on the Delta Pump they believe that it will greatly benefit California families and farms who have suffered with water supply issues. As storms continue to impact the state the lawmakers are demanding that water conservation becomes a No. 1 priority on both the federal and state levels.