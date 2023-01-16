Congressman David Valadao (CA-22) has led several members of the California Republican congressional delegation in writing a letter to President Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The lawmakers are urging that impediments to the Delta pump operations to ensure the conservation of rain water across the state be waived, and are demanding that Biden and Newsom prioritize water storage projects that would help the state better prepare for future storms.

The Congressman was joined by fellow California Reps Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), John Duarte (CA-13), Ken Calvert (CA-41), Jay Obernolte (CA-23) and Tom McClintock (CA-05).

