Valadao to serve as co-chair of the American Sikh Congressional Caucus
WASHINGTON — Tuesday U.S. Representative David G. Valadao (R-Hanford) re-joined the bipartisan American Sikh Congressional Caucus as co-chair alongside Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA).

Founded in 2013 by Valadao and former co-chair Representative Judy Chu (D-CA), the caucus was formed to address the pressing issues faced by the American Sikh community.

“California’s 21st Congressional District is home to a vibrant and proud Sikh community,” Valadao said. “When first created, the American Sikh Congressional Caucus set out to confront the violence and discrimination against the Sikh community. Harassment and religious persecution remain serious issues for Sikh Americans in the Central Valley and across the nation. I am honored to join the American Sikh Congressional Caucus to address this matter while celebrating the great contributions the Sikh community has made to our society.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with the Sikh community for decades,” said Garamendi. “Despite facing widespread prejudice, the Sikh community has worked hard for the American Dream. I am proud to serve as Co-Chair of the American Sikh Caucus, where we can amplify the voice of my many Sikh constituents and work to ensure every American has an equal opportunity to succeed.”

Representing one of the largest Sikh populations in the United States, Valadao previously served as co-chair of the American Sikh Congressional Caucus from 2013 to 2019. He returns to the caucus to be a voice in Congress for his many American Sikh constituents.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

