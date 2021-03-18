You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valadao makes statement on passage of two bills
0 comments

Valadao makes statement on passage of two bills

  • Updated
  • 0
David Valadao xyz

David G. Valadao

WASHINGTON — Today, Congressman David G. Valadao released the following statement on the final passage of the American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, both of which he voted in favor of:

“I am proud to protect our Dreamers. My Congressional District is home to more than 7,000 DACA recipients. These young people go to work, attend school, pay taxes, and are actively involved in our communities. We must ensure that people who were brought here as children through no fault their own, and call the United States home, are welcome here.

“As the son of immigrants and lifelong dairy farmer, I know firsthand how desperately our agriculture workforce needs meaningful reform. Many industries in the Central Valley rely heavily on immigrant labor. Our farm workers are absolutely critical to our collective mission of reliably feeding America, yet many live in fear due to an inability to gain legal status through our broken immigration system. Ensuring that our essential farm workers already in the states receive legal status, while also simplifying and streamlining the process for future flow of workers, is just common sense, and I am proud to be an original cosponsor on this very important legislation.”

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

Erin Jeanette Mueller
Obituaries

Erin Jeanette Mueller

Erin Jeanette Mueller was Gods gift when she was born on May 9, 1979. He called her home on November 29, 2020, at age 41.

Stacy (Dodson) Jorgensen
Obituaries

Stacy (Dodson) Jorgensen

  • Updated

Stacy was born on October 2, 1979 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, California. She was a very vibrant youngster: active and bright. At 3 ½-yea…

Susan L. Basmajian Akin
Obituaries

Susan L. Basmajian Akin

Susan L. Basmajian Akin was born May 27, 1951. A true Hanford native, Susan was well known and well loved amongst the community. After a year …

Leo "Elias" Gonzales
Obituaries

Leo "Elias" Gonzales

  • Updated

Born to Wbileado & Maria de Jesus Gonzalez on March 2, 1930 in San Gabriel, California. Elias joined the United States Army in 1948. After…

June C. Mitchell
Obituaries

June C. Mitchell

  • Updated

June passed away March 11, 2021 at the age of 80. She was surrounded by family and the wonderful caregivers of the Harvest in Fowler in the da…

Marilyn Larson Fryer
Obituaries

Marilyn Larson Fryer

  • Updated

Marilyn Larson Fryer went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2021. She was 84 years old. She died after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. Sh…

Rev. Dr. Gerald G. Wilkinson
Obituaries

Rev. Dr. Gerald G. Wilkinson

Gerald Wilkinson passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 in Hanford, California. He was born April 4, 1927 in Tushka, Oklahoma to Floyd and Mamie Wi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News