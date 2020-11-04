Valadao holds slight edge over Cox

HANFORD — In a rematch of the 2018 election, former congressman and Republican David Valadao holds a slight edge over incumbent Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) in the race for Congressional District 21.

“We’re encouraged by the early results but we know there are a lot of votes still yet to be counted,” Valadao said in a statement Wednesday. “Voters appear to have turned out in record numbers and they deserve to have their votes counted fairly and accurately. We have faith in our local election officials to do that.”

As of press time, Valadao has garnered 56,269 votes, or 51.4%, while Cox has garnered 53,236 votes (48.6%) district wide. Around 42% of the district — which includes all of Kings County and parts of Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties — is reporting.

Valadao leads in Kings County with 21,987 votes (61.91%) over Cox’s 13,530 votes (38.09%). According to the Kings County elections website, just over 60% (36,107) of the 60,173 ballots cast have been counted.

Valadao also leads slightly in Fresno and Tulare counties, but Cox maintains the lead in Kern County with 16,713 votes, or 61.7%, over Valadao’s 10,356 votes (38.3%).

After first being elected in 2012, Valadao, a dairyman from Hanford, went on to serve three consecutive terms in Congress as CA-21’s representative. He was challenged in the 2018 election by Cox, an engineer and entrepreneur.

Although initial results in 2018 showed Valadao in the lead, numbers began to shift in Cox’s favor in the weeks following. Cox was eventually declared the winner by just over 860 votes in the close race.