Parks and recreation and COVID vaccines were on the minds of attendants of the first-ever City of Hanford town hall, held by City Councilwoman Amanda Saltray Wednesday.
The event, which took place at fire station one, was a first-of-its-kind attempt to create bridges between the government and city residents, said Saltray. Residents had the opportunity to ask questions to Saltray and Councilwoman Kalish Morrow, as well as the city staff present at the event.
“This is a chance for City and community to connect,” Saltray said. “I want to give you guys the opportunity to have a platform to speak. We’re having an open conversation.”
A number of residents were concerned as to the legality of businesses asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination and the reported presence of people knocking on doors trying to give information about vaccines.
Some residents asserted it was a violation of privacy to as one's vaccine statues, while others were concerned it was a violation of HIPAA rights for a business to inquire. Residents said they felt it was discriminatory for businesses to deny service to unvaccinated customers.
Police Chief Parker Sever and Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass said businesses do have the right to ask for vaccination statues, and residents can choose to not answer, but that businesses are also legally able to deny service.
City Manager Mario Cifuentez also addressed concerns about organizations knocking on doors giving vaccination information. He said, like any other solicitor, the organizations have a right to knock, but residents also have a right to not answer or engage.
He added that City Council directed staff to not exceed any public health actions taken by the County or State.
“Whatever the CDC or CalOSHA states that we have to follow, we will adhere to, but we will not go above and beyond what’s required,” Cifuentez said.
Residents also inquired as to progress on a few issues in the Parks and Facilities Management Department. Jerry Irons, Hanford resident, asked if new fees had been approved for the Longfield Center and how that would affect its users.
Director Brad Albert said the fees had been approved and would be used to help “re-imagine” the center while respecting its history and place in the community. The fees will only be for the weight room, and can be waived for low-income residents.
Albert also said the City is looking for locations and funding for a class one trail, which would primarily be a walking and biking trail. He said they are looking into a number of grant funding options through the state and federal governments.
A number of upcoming events for the department were also announced, including new equipment as several parks coming in the fall and an ice rink in Civic Center Park between late November and early January.
Cifuentez also said the city is considering expanding its social media presence by hiring a public outreach and communication director, in order to better connect with and disseminate information to residents.
Dates for more town halls were not given at the meeting.
