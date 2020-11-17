Vacancies available on Lemoore’s Planning Commission

LEMOORE — The city of Lemoore announced Monday that there will be three upcoming vacancies on the city’s Planning Commission.

According to a notice on the city’s website, the terms of three commissioners will expire on Dec. 31.

Depending on the type of application, the Planning Commission reviews and approves proposals or makes recommendations on them to the city council. The commission also develops policies and development standards for the city.

The notice said any interested person or group can nominate for consideration by the Lemoore City Council a person “whose particular strengths, background, experience, perspective and talents might contribute significantly to efficient and representative policy development and administration in the city of Lemoore.”

Anyone who is interested in serving on the Planning Commission can submit an application in person to the city clerk at 711 W. Cinnamon Dr. in Lemoore or via email at cityclerk@lemoore.com. Applications can be accessed from the city’s website at https://lemoore.com/commissions-and-committees/.

The city said applications will be reviewed continuously until all the vacancies are filled. Appointments will be made during a regularly-scheduled city council meeting.

The Planning Commission meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of every month. Lemoore’s Community Development Department provides technical and administrative assistance to the commission.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

