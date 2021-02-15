USPS offers tips to prevent mail theft

VISALIA — The Visalia Police Department said there has been an increase in the amount of mail theft from community mailboxes in the City of Visalia.
The methods include force resulting in vandalism and non-force. In cases of non-force, it is believed that counterfeit keys are being made.
The USPS offered tips that may help prevent mail from being stolen. These tips include: holding mail delivery, if planning to be out of town, by signing up online or at your post office, updating your address as soon as possible, when moving. The USPS also advised against sending cash in the mail and leaving mail in your mailbox overnight.
Report any suspicious activity to the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8117.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!