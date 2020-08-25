USGA awards grant to First Tee — Fresno for local youth development programs

FRESNO — The United States Golf Association (USGA) has awarded a $5,000 grant to First Tee — Fresno to further their efforts of introducing young people to game of golf and experiences that empower them to build their strength of character. The grant is one of 51 being awarded nationwide to chapters located in or around USGA Championships and Allied Golf Associations as part of the organization’s strategy to leave a positive impact on its local host communities.
Since 1997, the USGA has invested more than $26 million in grants to First Tee to provide greater access to golf for juniors and cultivate a life-long passion for the game. The commitment to expanding participation is part of the USGA’s mission to champion and advance the game.
“Year after year we are seeing the positive impact that First Tee and other junior programs are having in breaking down barriers and connecting communities through sports,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “It is vital for golf’s long-term health that we continue to create pathways for all juniors to participate.”
First Tee brings kids and teens to the game of golf and leverages it as a catalyst for personal growth through experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience. With USGA’s support, First Tee — Fresno reaches more than 32,000 young people annually at six program locations, with support from over 100 volunteers. First Tee — Fresno impacts young people through character education and life skills programs at in-school and after-school programs.
“The USGA is allowing us to continue bringing Life Skills to the kids of our community by providing funds that go directly to PPE during this pandemic,” says Morgan Berling, executive director, First Tee – Fresno. “We would not be able to program without the proper equipment to make sure our participants are safe while in our classes. Now more than ever, we are able to provide our participants with a great outside social activity while following all social distancing guidelines thanks to the USGA.”
The funding is part of the USGA’s annual $70 million investment back into the game fueled by revenues generated by the U.S. Open.
For more information about the First Tee — Fresno, visit firstteefresno.org. Visit firsttee.org to see the full list of USGA grant recipients.
