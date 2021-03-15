Urban Air praises community, employees for continued opening efforts

HANFORD — When Urban Air Adventure Park opened in the Hanford Mall last fall, owner Sara Freeman knew it would be different for a while.

With COVID-19 present and then getting worse during the winter, it left some residents wondering if Urban Air was even open. Freeman wants the public to know they’re not only open, but safe and a great place to have fun.

“A survey goes out to any guest who actually comes into the park and it’s a rating from zero to 10,” Freeman said. “I would say probably 90% are 10s. Those people are actually really excited that we’re in Hanford and are excited about how clean the facility is and how friendly the employees are and how fun the facility is.”

She called it a “slow trickle” when it came to initial attendance. Customers were coming in and enjoying themselves, but there was no steady pace. When the virus was at its worst, Freeman said they would see their attendance fluctuate with the amount of cases.

“When there’s a spike, our attendance goes down of course,” Freeman said. “I think that makes sense and is a logical correlation.”

Changing rules and evolving mandates also made it more difficult to open and just stay open she said. The “paradigm shifts” made things difficult, but she praised her employees for the work they’ve done during this time.

“The employees, a lot of them are in high school or just out of high school, and they’re such hard workers and such good kids,” Freeman said.

Being in Hanford, a place she called “so wonderful,” has also helped Urban Air with friendly and understanding guests.