Urban Air praises community, employees for continued opening efforts

HANFORD — When Urban Air Adventure Park opened in the Hanford Mall last fall, owner Sara Freeman knew it would be different for a while.
With COVID-19 present and then getting worse during the winter, it left some residents wondering if Urban Air was even open. Freeman wants the public to know they’re not only open, but safe and a great place to have fun.
“A survey goes out to any guest who actually comes into the park and it’s a rating from zero to 10,” Freeman said. “I would say probably 90% are 10s. Those people are actually really excited that we’re in Hanford and are excited about how clean the facility is and how friendly the employees are and how fun the facility is.”
She called it a “slow trickle” when it came to initial attendance. Customers were coming in and enjoying themselves, but there was no steady pace. When the virus was at its worst, Freeman said they would see their attendance fluctuate with the amount of cases.
“When there’s a spike, our attendance goes down of course,” Freeman said. “I think that makes sense and is a logical correlation.”
Changing rules and evolving mandates also made it more difficult to open and just stay open she said. The “paradigm shifts” made things difficult, but she praised her employees for the work they’ve done during this time.
“The employees, a lot of them are in high school or just out of high school, and they’re such hard workers and such good kids,” Freeman said.
Being in Hanford, a place she called “so wonderful,” has also helped Urban Air with friendly and understanding guests.
“I grew up in the area, but Fresno is even a little bit different than Hanford,” Freeman said. “Hanford just has that kind of small-town charm or just that kindness and friendliness that is missing in a lot of places.”
As the COVID-19 vaccine has continued to be rolled out and administered, Urban Air has seen an increase in attendance each month since December.
“As confidence has improved, as cases have gone down, as all those things have kind of trended positively for the health of the area … it’s also trended positively for us,” Freeman said.
Even with the continued easing of mandates and fewer cases of COVID-19, Urban Air is still requiring masks, performing temperature checks, limiting capacity and not serving food just yet to make sure their customers are safe. They are also continuing their enhanced cleaning procedures on all attractions.
“I think it’ll be a better experience when people can sit down and have a pizza together and enjoy that,” Freeman said. “I think that will enhance the experience and make it a bit more of an enjoyable family experience.”
She insisted that despite the mandates in place, there is still a lot to be enjoyed in the park. And for 2021, they’re hoping more guests will come in and enjoy themselves.
“Just that awareness that we’re there in the community and that we are a safe, fun place for you to have your birthday parties, have your graduation parties, have your award ceremonies there, have a fun, safe place for your family and events to be held — something a little different from the norm,” Freeman said.
Urban Air is currently offering a $50 discount on Deluxe or Ultimate Parties for customers. Their party packages include various attractions, food, balloons and more. Go the www.urbanairhanford.com for more information.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
