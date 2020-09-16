Urban Air Adventure Park readies for opening

HANFORD — Exciting and thrilling fun is coming to the Hanford Mall soon.
Urban Air Adventure Park, located at 1673 W. Lacey Blvd., Suite 111, is in the final stages of construction and hoping to open in two to three weeks.
“Urban Air is a place for kids of all ages and families to come together and have fun and play hard together,” Sara Freeman, owner with her brother, Steven, said. “We have a lot of great attractions that can push people.”
The park, only one of two in California, offers rock climbing, a ninja warrior course with varying lanes of difficulty, an indoor zipline, dodgeball, trampolines and a lot more.
“We’ll have little kids go up [on the zipline], who are kind of scared, and we get employees and family members cheering them on and finally they take off and you see their faces light up and they just love it and they end up running through that attraction 10 more times,” Freeman said.
The park is geared for people of all ages and has something for everyone.
“You’ll have a grandma going on the zipline screaming and enjoying having the best time of her life,” Freeman said. “It’s designed so people can come and play together as a family and everyone has something to enjoy together.”
Families can also book parties in any of their five party rooms. Freeman, who’s also the owner of the location in Sacramento, said prior to COVID-19, they were averaging 60-70 parties a week with reservations being made approximately two weeks in advance.
The Hanford location will also have a soft play area for young children and an indoor café, but neither will be open until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Due to those restrictions, Urban Air will operate in a day camp model for the time being, since it’s the only way the state will allow them to open. The model will be $150 for a group of seven people. There can be a maximum of 14 people per group for an additional $20 per person and it must be booked in advance.
The groups will consist of a two-hour tour of the park with 15 minutes spent at each attraction, including a 15-minute break. Parkgoers will get to experience eight different segments in total with employees thoroughly wiping down each area for the next group.
Under normal circumstances, customers will be able to simply walk in and pay an admission fee based on different tiers of usage in the park, but that won’t be implemented until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Masks will also be required and social distance markers will be placed on the floor. Hand sanitizer stations will also be readily available. The park will also be sprayed with a disinfectant every night to deeply sanitize each attraction.
Freeman and her brother grew up in the Fresno area, so she said they know the need for things for families to do together.
“We’re hoping this fits the bill of getting kids and families out to jump around and get exercise and have fun together in a safe environment,” Freeman said.
As of right now, Urban Air will be open Monday-Friday from 3-7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
“We’re happy to be part of such a great community and we’re excited to get open,” Freeman said.
For more information on the park, including an exact opening date, follow Urban Air on Facebook and Instagram.
