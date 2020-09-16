Urban Air Adventure Park readies for opening

HANFORD — Exciting and thrilling fun is coming to the Hanford Mall soon.

Urban Air Adventure Park, located at 1673 W. Lacey Blvd., Suite 111, is in the final stages of construction and hoping to open in two to three weeks.

“Urban Air is a place for kids of all ages and families to come together and have fun and play hard together,” Sara Freeman, owner with her brother, Steven, said. “We have a lot of great attractions that can push people.”

The park, only one of two in California, offers rock climbing, a ninja warrior course with varying lanes of difficulty, an indoor zipline, dodgeball, trampolines and a lot more.

“We’ll have little kids go up [on the zipline], who are kind of scared, and we get employees and family members cheering them on and finally they take off and you see their faces light up and they just love it and they end up running through that attraction 10 more times,” Freeman said.

The park is geared for people of all ages and has something for everyone.

“You’ll have a grandma going on the zipline screaming and enjoying having the best time of her life,” Freeman said. “It’s designed so people can come and play together as a family and everyone has something to enjoy together.”

Families can also book parties in any of their five party rooms. Freeman, who’s also the owner of the location in Sacramento, said prior to COVID-19, they were averaging 60-70 parties a week with reservations being made approximately two weeks in advance.

The Hanford location will also have a soft play area for young children and an indoor café, but neither will be open until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.