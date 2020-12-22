You have permission to edit this article.
UPS employee allegedly stole $10,000 worth of prescription medication
UPS employee allegedly stole $10,000 worth of prescription medication

  • Updated
VISALIA — On Dec. 16, at 8:40 a.m., VPD Narcotics Detectives responded to the UPS located in the 3200 block of N. Plaza and arrested Farrel Dewayne Ward, 41, after a month-long investigation into the theft of prescription medication.

Police say that it was determined Ward, who was an employee of UPS, had stolen over $10,000 worth of prescription medication being shipped by CVS. A search warrant was conducted at Ward’s residence in the 100 block of West Howard Avenue immediately after he was arrested. According to police, over $8,000 worth of stolen medication was recovered during the search along with cocaine, evidence of narcotic sales and 16 firearms.

Ward was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for embezzlement, possession of stolen property and narcotic sales related charges.

