Update: Kings County now at 67 total COVID-19 cases

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed 12 additional cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). KCDPH has determined that eight new cases contracted the disease through a close contact with a confirmed case. The exposures of the other four additional cases are still under investigation. Three cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.
The below list depicts the current situation in Kings County:
- Total Cases: 67
- 3 (Travel Related)
- 41 (Close Contact)
- 2 (Community Transmission)
- 21 (Under Investigation)
- Total Deaths: 1
- Recovered: 9
