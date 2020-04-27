Update: Kings County now at 67 total COVID-19 cases

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed 12 additional cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). KCDPH has determined that eight new cases contracted the disease through a close contact with a confirmed case. The exposures of the other four additional cases are still under investigation. Three cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.