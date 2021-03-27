Until we meet again, Hanford

A lot can happen in four years.

One can start high school as a freshman and graduate four years later as a senior. We can go from one president to a completely new one in that time span.

Some things only happen every four years, like the Olympics or a leap day.

Four years (and one month) ago, I began my journey here as a reporter at the Sentinel. I write to you today on my last day, before I move on to a new career opportunity as a grant writer.

My start here was, admittedly, a little rough. I may or may not have cried sometime during my first few days. Part of me felt like I couldn’t hack it here and I debated going back to my previous job, where I felt safe and comfortable.

But after that first week was over and the nervous jitters subsided, I knew I’d be able to get the hang of how things worked here.

And I did just that…but not without a lot of help.

I wasn’t new to this city. Having grown up just up the road in Kingsburg, I knew Hanford fairly well. It’s where my parents used to take me and my brothers shopping for school clothes every year at the Hanford Mall. We would also make the trip down here to visit restaurants like Colima and Alicia’s Cafe, which is now Dynasty.

However, going to a town to visit the mall or eat at a restaurant is not the same as really knowing that town — and I really had to know Hanford to write about it.

That’s where the great people of Hanford come in — as well as those in Lemoore, Corcoran and Kings County as a whole.