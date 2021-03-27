Until we meet again, Hanford

A lot can happen in four years.
One can start high school as a freshman and graduate four years later as a senior. We can go from one president to a completely new one in that time span.
Some things only happen every four years, like the Olympics or a leap day.
Four years (and one month) ago, I began my journey here as a reporter at the Sentinel. I write to you today on my last day, before I move on to a new career opportunity as a grant writer.
My start here was, admittedly, a little rough. I may or may not have cried sometime during my first few days. Part of me felt like I couldn’t hack it here and I debated going back to my previous job, where I felt safe and comfortable.
But after that first week was over and the nervous jitters subsided, I knew I’d be able to get the hang of how things worked here.
And I did just that…but not without a lot of help.
I wasn’t new to this city. Having grown up just up the road in Kingsburg, I knew Hanford fairly well. It’s where my parents used to take me and my brothers shopping for school clothes every year at the Hanford Mall. We would also make the trip down here to visit restaurants like Colima and Alicia’s Cafe, which is now Dynasty.
However, going to a town to visit the mall or eat at a restaurant is not the same as really knowing that town — and I really had to know Hanford to write about it.
That’s where the great people of Hanford come in — as well as those in Lemoore, Corcoran and Kings County as a whole.
I wouldn’t have been able to write as many stories — around 1,200 or so — as I did without you. You welcomed me into your cities and embraced my questions, even through the not-so-great times.
There are too many memories that stand out in my mind to pick a favorite and too many people who helped me along the way to mention. From covering grand events like homecomings or visits from the vice president at Naval Air Station Lemoore, to something a bit more on the mundane side, like a four-hour city council meeting.
I can now say that I know more about how local city government works than I ever cared to, but I am a better citizen for it.
Hanford and the entire Kings County area are rich with a history that you should all be proud of. I’m glad to have just been a small part of that. This is the most significant job I’ve had in my life up to this point, and for that I am genuinely grateful.
I also can’t forget to thank my colleagues here at the Sentinel, especially my editor Parker Bowman and fellow reporter Noe Garcia. We’ve been together through thick and thin these past few years and I will truly miss you all.
Hanford, it has been a pleasure getting to know you better and I can guarantee that you haven’t seen the last of me. How could I not come back to visit Thursday Night Market Place or get my fix of Tiger Tea House?
Until next time.
