United Way to honor community partners virtually

BAKERSFIELD — On Tuesday, Feb. 23, United Way of Kern County will be hosting its second annual “Circle of Friends Celebration” online.
This past year has been an unprecedented time of not only grief and heartbreak, but also one of grit and resiliency. UWKC's Circle of Friends Celebration is an event highlighting our programs, services and events we have put on this past year that made an impact in our community, and to honor those in our community who so graciously helped us along the way.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be held virtually. There will be testimonies from United Way staff and volunteers, highlighting this year’s programs and events, as well as announcing the recipients of four awards: Top Volunteer, Top Individual Donor, Top Corporate Donor, and Top Community Partner for 2020.
“Circle of Friends is a time for us to thank and show our appreciation to the Kern County community for their hard work and dedication this year. It was an extremely difficult year, but with the help of our partnerships, donors, and volunteers, we were able to continue serving those in need in big ways. 2020 shouldn’t be identified as a year of loss; on the contrary, due to its hardship, our wins have been even bigger and more significant than before,” Mari Pérez-Dowling, President & CEO at UWKC.
The “Circle of Friends Celebration” virtual event is a free event and will take place online at 6:15 p.m. and is open to the community.
For more information and to register for free, visit friends.uwkern.org
