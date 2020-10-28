You have permission to edit this article.
United Way keeps Halloween spirit alive by donating 1,000 books, candy
United Way keeps Halloween spirit alive by donating 1,000 books, candy

  • Updated
BAKERSFIELD — On Halloween Day, Saturday, Oct. 31, the United Way of Kern County will be holding its first Family Fall Fest by providing a drive-through event to distribute 1,000 bags with new age-appropriate books to children in our community. We are also including crayons, activities books, hacky sacks, resource/health materials and of course -Candy. All children are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes. Music will be played throughout the event and prizes will be given out to the “Best Decorated Vehicles.”

The event will be held at the United Way Parking lot located on 5405 Stockdale Hwy in Bakersfield  from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.  

United Way of Kern County continues fundraising via its HelpKern.org campaign to help promote education efforts around literacy. “When a child is given a brand-new book in their hands, it is an investment in their future. We know that if children have a love for books, it will lead to a love for reading, which will lead to greater academic success down the road,” Rachel Hoetker, Education Manager at UWKC.  

“Each year, we distribute over 15,000 new books to children through our education programs and special events. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to bring some normalcy to children and families by celebrating with a Fall Festival. Especially during COVID, we know that so many children are having to use digital learning platforms, so having a physical book in hand brings back some normalcy and much needed literacy opportunities. And, why not celebrate with some candy, too,” Mari Perez-Dowling, President & CEO at UWKC.  

For more information, please visit https://uwkern.org/fallfest/

