United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley receives new funding from Health Net

WOODLAND HILLS — To increase access to quality care for California’s most vulnerable patients during the pandemic, Health Net awarded United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley (United Health Centers) an $80,000 grant to help enroll and educate Central Valley residents in Medi-Cal managed care.
Part of Health Net’s broader commitment to support communities during the national pandemic, United Health Centers is one of 24 organizations statewide that received funding totaling $1.95 million dedicated to keeping the safety net strong for those most at-risk.
“As a Federally Qualified Health Center, improving the quality of life and making health care more accessible the communities we serve is our core goal,” said Colleen Curtis, President & CEO of United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley. “We are grateful for Health Net’s support, which will help us continue to provide accessible, comprehensive and quality health care to some of the most at-risk patients in the Central Valley with compassion and respect.”
As California’s longest serving and most experienced Medi-Cal partner, Health Net is committed to ensuring underserved residents have access to quality care. By increasing Medi-Cal enrollment, education and retention support, providers and community organizations are able to better care for those affected by the pandemic.
“This grant will help enroll new Medi-Cal recipients using culturally competent social media and grassroots outreach to ensure all eligible residents can access and receive quality care,” said Tulare County Supervisor Eddie Valero. “I commend Health Net’s commitment to the health of our County by assisting vulnerable populations gain access and navigate the health care system.”
“Data shows that a large number of Californians that are eligible for Medi-Cal aren’t applying for benefits. You wouldn’t expect that in the midst of a pandemic,” said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net of California and California Health & Wellness. “Our community partners will use these grants to find and enroll newly-eligible people. With Medi-Cal coverage, California’s most vulnerable populations can receive the quality health care they deserve.”
