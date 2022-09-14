The recent removal of an underground fuel storage tank at the Hanford Community Medical Center led to the discovery of a hazardous materials leak.

According to a report released by the Kings County Department of Public Health, the 4,000-gallon underground storage tank serviced an emergency generator used for powering the refrigerators in the medical center's cafeteria.

The report stated "no less than 10 gallons of diesel fuel was present at the bottom of the tank pit with a very likely larger volume mixed in with pea gravel."

