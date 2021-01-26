Two suspects apprehended in alleged mail theft

VISALIA — On Friday, at 7:31 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Arlen regarding theft of mail. A vehicle description was provided and this vehicle was later located in the area of Redwood and Coppola.
Two individuals were contacted and identified as allegedly being involved in the theft. Both suspects, identified as Justin Spivey, 33, and Jonathan Elmore, 34, were arrested and booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for charges of mail theft and conspiracy. Elmore was also booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.
