CORCORAN — Two Visalia men were arrested Tuesday in Corcoran after a gun and fraudulent checks were found in their car, Corcoran Police Department officials said.
Around 2:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Bainum Avenue for a minor traffic violation.
Upon contact with the driver, who was identified as 34-year-old Bruno Barba, officers said they determined he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Tulare County.
They said the passenger, 34-year-old Juan Grijalva, was also found to be on active parole and both subjects were ordered out of the vehicle.
Upon searching Barba, police said they located a loaded .380 Sig Sauer handgun. A check of the firearm serial number revealed the handgun had been reported stolen out of Salinas, officials said.
Also during the search, police said several fraudulent checks, a computer and a printer were located inside the vehicle.
The fraudulent checks and electronics were later turned over to Corcoran Police detectives for further investigation.
Officials said Grijalva’s parole agent was contacted and placed a hold on him for violating his terms and conditions of parole. Grijalva was booked into the Kings County Jail for no-bail parole hold.
Through further investigation, officers discovered Barba is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.
Authorities said Barba was transported to the Kings County Jail and booked on suspicion of possession of firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of fraudulent checks and for the active Tulare County warrant. Barba is being held on $135,000 bail.
