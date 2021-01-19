Two injured in crash, driver was allegedly under the influence

VISALIA — Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, officers were dispatched to an injury traffic collision at Demaree Street and Coppola Avenue. Officers learned Krystal Padilla, 31, was traveling southbound on Demaree at Coppola when she allegedly struck the back of a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The parked vehicle was occupied by two adults and three juveniles. One of the adults in the parked car had a complaint of pain and was treated at the scene. None of the juveniles were injured.
Padilla received moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Upon further investigation, officers say that they determined Padilla was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Padilla was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for driving under the influence and causing an injury traffic collision.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!