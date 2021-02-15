You have permission to edit this article.
Two, including juvenile, arrested for handgun, cocaine
Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — On Jan. 30, at 3:25 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit attempted to contact individuals in the 300 block of NW 2nd. A male juvenile fled and was detained, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, officers say that they located a handgun with a high capacity magazine in a vehicle belonging to Nicolas Alford, 21. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine packaged for sales.

Alford and the juvenile were arrested for multiple offenses.

