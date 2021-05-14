HANFORD — The Libertarian Party of California State Convention is in full swing in Tulare County and will include not only their gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming recall, but also a few local faces.
At the Visalia Marriott at the Convention Center, the Libertarian Party has further cause for celebration as they mark their 50th anniversary. The Libertarians started their weekend convention on Friday evening, and will celebrate Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt’s run for California Governor against Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.
Also attending are Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez and City Councilmenber Kalish Morrow, but neither of whom are listed as speakers for the event.
“Kalish Morrow is the newly elected City Councilwoman in Hanford for District B,” the Convention website reads. “Her win inspired the Mayor of Hanford and a Hanford Parks and Rec Commissioner to reregister to the Libertarian Party and become dues paying, active members of Kings County.”
Carolyn Hudgins, the Parks and Recreation commissioner for the City of Hanford, is the other person referenced.
The event continues through Sunday evening.
