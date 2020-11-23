Two cited for allegedly driving stolen vehicle, possession of concealed gun

LEMOORE — A man and a juvenile were both cited by Lemoore Police after they were allegedly found driving a stolen vehicle and in possession of a concealed firearm, Lemoore Police Department officials said.
Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 17, an LPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South 19th Avenue and State Route 198 for expired registration.
Through investigation, police said the vehicle was confirmed as stolen out of Hanford and the four occupants were detained. Upon searching the vehicle, officers said an unregistered handgun was located.
Authorities said the driver, identified as 19-year-old Robert Garcia of Huron, was arrested on suspicion of possession of the stolen vehicle and driving unlicensed. He was released on citation. They said a male juvenile was also arrested and later released on citation for possession of a concealed firearm.
