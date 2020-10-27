Two caught in orchard, arrested on multiple charges

VISALIA — On Oct. 21, at 3:57 p.m., Special Enforcement Unit Officers attempted a traffic stop on wanted suspect, David Ramos, 31.
Ramos failed to yield and entered the freeway, authorities said. As Ramos exited the freeway on Shirk, the pursuit was terminated. Ramos continued to the area of Wren and Fulgham where he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot with his passenger, Viviana Owen, 22, police said. Officers were directed by witnesses to the location where Ramos and Owen allegedly fled. Owen was observed in the orchard at Demaree and Ferguson and she was arrested without incident, police said.
Ramos was located allegedly hiding in the orchard. Ramos attempted to flee on foot, but was caught and also arrested without incident, police said.
Ramos and Owen were booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on multiple charges. Ramos is currently on AB109 Probation for evading.
