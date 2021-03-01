You have permission to edit this article.
Two arrested for firearms, warrant
Two arrested for firearms, warrant

VISALIA — On Feb. 18, at 8:54 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit observed a group walking near the intersection of Houston and Santa Fe.

One of the males threw a firearm over a block wall when he saw the officers passing by. Officers detained 5 subjects, then recovered the firearm which was without a serial number, and had a high-capacity magazine attached.

A male juvenile was arrested for firearms related charges and Michael Pena, 20, was arrested for a felony warrant. The other three juveniles were released to their parents.

