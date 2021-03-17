Two arrested after stolen firearm found

VISALIA — On the evening of March 10, patrol officers were dispatched to a possible man with a gun in the 3600 block of South Mooney Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers located the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue. During the traffic stop, a search was conducted of the vehicle and a stolen loaded firearm was located, according to police.
Abrann Perez-Pacheco, 23, and Sergio Hernandez, 23, were both arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.
