Two arrested after short pursuit

VISALIA — On Nov. 5, at 9:50 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle in the area of Goshen and Kelsey that matched the description of a vehicle associated with an attempted burglary in Visalia last week.
A traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle failed to yield resulting in a short pursuit, police said. The short pursuit was quickly terminated for public safety reasons. The vehicle was allegedly seen by an undercover officer in the 1000 block of North Atwood. The occupants allegedly struck a curb then fled on foot. Officers assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit were in the area and both suspects were apprehended, police said.
The driver, Justin Barcelos, 32, was wanted for outstanding warrants while the passenger, Ignacio Juarez, 35, was arrested for a probation violation, police said.
Barcelos and Juarez were both booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.
